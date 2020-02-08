Folks from all over came out for Big Lick Entertainment's Comic Con

Folks from all around our region and even from out of state came to the Berglund Center for Roanoke's bi-annual Big Lick Comic Con.

Some dressed up as their favorite comic characters. Everyone enjoyed browsing through comics, shopping at vendors, and meeting celebrities in the industry. The event's organizer says almost double the amount of pre-sale tickets were sold for this Comic Con compared to the last one.

"To me it's like the Super Bowl of creativity and fandom, but you get to meet the players. There's comic book creators, there's artists, there's vendors, exhibitors, celebrities, all in one location for anybody that loves pop culture, comics," JD Sutphin, the Creator of the Big Lick Comic Con, said.

The Comic Con also runs Sunday, February 8th, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door.