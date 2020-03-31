Food Lion donating $3.1 million to help those in need during pandemic

Food Lion will be donating $3.1 million to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, based out of Salisbury, made the announcement Tuesday morning, stating that the majority of the multi-million dollar donation would help feed “those who are in need right now.”

That help includes providing 15 million meals to people impacted by the coronavirus shutdowns as well as donations to vaccine medical research to help fight the virus.

“At Food Lion, our customers and associates who are part of the towns and cities we serve, are at the heart of everything we do and now, more than ever, we want to make sure we care for and nourish them during this time,” said Meg Ham, Food Lion President.

Ham continued, "Our neighbors’ lives have been changed so much over the past several weeks and we know many of our customers and associates’ families have been affected by the closure of schools and businesses as the entire nation works together to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. While these actions are necessary, our communities are struggling and it has further increased the need, especially for our most vulnerable neighbors, including seniors and children who struggle with food insecurity and all who are in fear of contracting the disease, to have access to fresh, affordable food.”

According to the company, part of the $3.1 million will support:

-$500,000 to fund research at UNC Health

-$1 million (10 million meals) to local communities through Food Lion’s hunger relief platform, Food Lion Feeds

-$1 million t Lion’s Pride Foundation

