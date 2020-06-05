Food Lion partners with customers and suppliers to help people in need

Food Lion customers can help their neighbors by making $5 donations to Feeding America and its food banks.

The initiative is called “Summers Without Hunger”. It's supported by six suppliers to Food Lion – Campbells, Hormel, Kellogg’s, Pepsi Co., Seald Sweet and Tyson – who will each donate up to 250,000 units of product to help fight hunger in the towns and cities Food Lion serves.

To participate, customers simply need to take one of the backpack-shaped hangtags from the Summers Without Hunger display through June 30, and hand it to the cashier at checkout, or select the item while placing their home delivery or pickup order through Food Lion To Go at shop.foodlion.com. Food Lion Feeds will then donate that $5 to the member food bank closest to that store and to Feeding America. Each $5 donation customers make in their local Food Lion store triggers a product donation from each of the participating vendors.

“At Food Lion, nourishing our neighbors is at the core of everything we do, and we’re excited to offer customers who are able to join with us in the fight against hunger another way to care for the towns and cities we all call home,” said Jennifer Blanchard, director of community relations for Food Lion. “We sincerely appreciate these six great vendors for partnering with us to help meet the increased need many of our neighbors are facing. We’re looking forward to partnering with these vendors and our customers to make a big difference in the lives of our neighbors in need.”

“The Feeding America network continues to experience an increase in demand for food assistance resulting from the COVID-19 crisis. We are thankful to Food Lion, its suppliers and consumers for their generous support of member food banks across the Southeast,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. “Their product and monetary contributions will help make a difference in the lives of families who may not know where they will find their next meal.”

