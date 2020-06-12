Food bank holds 10th mobile distribution since mid-March

Hundreds turned out Friday afternoon in Roanoke, as Feeding Southwest Virginia held its 10th mobile food distribution since mid-March.

Cars lined up in the parking lot of William Fleming High School.

And an army of food bank staffers and volunteers loaded boxes of food.

They were filled with enough staples and fresh produce to feed a family of four for four days.

"This means a lot, because I've been out of work because of this COVID, so it really means a lot," said Tina Huffman.

Marquis Divers agreed.

"I appreciate everything that Feeding America is doing. This is a blessing toward all of the community in Roanoke and I really appreciate it," Divers said.

The distribution also included dog and cat food, to help families feed their pets.