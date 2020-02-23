For Virginia Tech parents, new gun laws a long struggle

When Virginia lawmakers pass sweeping new gun control laws in coming days, it'll mark the culmination of nearly 13 years of often thankless work for two parents whose children were shot in one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history.

Lori Haas and Andrew Goddard started pressing lawmakers to enact new gun laws shortly after a gunman killed 32 people and wounded 17 others at Virginia Tech in 2007.

Their children were in French class together and were both shot but survived.

Before the session ends next month, lawmakers are expected to pass several pieces of gun control legislation.