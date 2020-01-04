Forest FD performing response training with continuous burning Sunday

The Forest Fire Department is alerting the public to not be alarmed if they see a property continuously set on fire Sunday.

According to their Facebook page, a live controlled burn will be performed on an acquired home located along Forest Road between Enterprise Drive and Jiffy Lube. This area is at the left of the old Walgreens at Enterprise Drive.

The Forest Fire Department says to expect large amounts of smoke through the later part of the day as well, and to not worry about calling 911. They express that all "harmful materials" have been removed from the property prior to the burn training program.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.