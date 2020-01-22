Forest Service to conduct controlled burns near Blacksburg

In order to reduce the risk of wildfires, the USDA Forest Service will be conducting controlled burns near Blacksburg beginning January 22, weather-depending.

The Forest Service conducts these burns in order to keep homes and the public safe by reducing buildup of dry leaves and wood, which can lead to uncontrolled wildfires.

Over the course of spring, and under weather-appropriate conditions, Forest Service fire managers will conduct controlled burns in Brush Mountain West, located 2.5 miles north of Blacksburg and 2.5 miles south of Newport, and Brush Mountain East, located adjacent to the Preston Forest Neighborhood.

The 1,141-acre Brush Mountain West unit will be burned in four smaller sub-units, in order to control smoke levels. The service advises trails in and around Pandapas Pond may be closed.

Lingering smoke may affect Poverty Creek Drainage, as well as Highway 460, Poverty Creek Road and Forest Road 113. Do not be alarmed; depending on wind direction, people living in these areas may see or smell smoke.

The Brush Mountain East unit contains 50 acres; depending on wind direction, smoke may impact areas around Preston Forest and along 460.

The controlled burn schedule may be modified to work with weather conditions, such as wind and humidity, according to the Fire Service.

Crews will construct firebreaks to ensure fires do not leave the burn area once lit. The service says the burns will mimic historic national fire as closely as possible. While some individual trees may burn, the fire should be mostly contained to the forest floor.

The Forest Service says the land needs fire in order to be healthy; low-intensity prescribed burns create areas where diverse groups of grasses, plants and wildflowers can grow, providing food and habits for wildlife.

On January 22, the Forest Service will create a "fuel break" on Brush Mountain Road West, which will have limited impacts. The Forest Service says there will be no closures Wednesday.

For more information on the Forest Service's prescribed burn program, contact the Eastern Divide Ranger District office at 540-552-4641.

