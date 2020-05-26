Former Bedford Middle School field transforms to celebrate Liberty High School seniors

The field in front of the former Bedford Middle School will look a little different when you drive by.

Yard signs with the names and pictures of Liberty High School seniors cover the grass.

The Minutemen Club placed the signs there to honor those graduating seniors.

They say they usually do an end-of-year banquet to support Liberty athletics, but because of the pandemic, they decided to use the money for this project instead.

"Just kinda get them some exposure, let people enjoy walking through, seeing some familiar faces on the signs and some of the names they may recognize," said Bryan Schley, Minutemen Club president.

They said the spot was selected because of its visibility.

