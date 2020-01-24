Former Christian school employee accused of embezzling $87K

In Bedford County, a former school secretary is facing eight felony charges following accusations she stole money from the school she worked for.

Wednesday, Bedford County deputies arrested Christi Gray, 44, of Vinton, and charged her with four counts of felony embezzlement and four counts of felony obtaining money under false pretenses. She was released on an unsecured bond.

According to Pastor Jason Gault of Mineral Springs Baptist Church, Gray is suspected of embezzling about $87,000 from Mineral Springs Christian School. The school serves students from preschool to eighth grade.

He told WDBJ7 Friday Gray was dismissed from her secretary position in December, after leaders discovered she misused the school credit card, though he declined to go into further detail. Gault said she had worked for the school ten years as a assistant teacher but in the last three years worked in a secretarial position.

In a statement to WDBJ7 on the matter, Pastor Jason Gault wrote:

"The Lord will prevail and the Lord will provide! God has so richly blessed us at Mineral Springs. We truly have the best team in the entire world. Our rich history of educating children with excellence for God’s glory is not defined by any individual or their harmful actions. We will continue to educate children with the best teachers, staff and loving environment. We want to thank Sgt. Zimmerman for his hard work and the Commonwealth Attorney’s office for their dedication to justice. We have full confidence in their work. Praise God for them. We also ask that you pray for ALL of those involved. So many people know how difficult it is to work through betrayal. But if God is for us who can be against us? Lastly, we want to thank our community for rallying behind us and working with us. God bless you."

After reaching out, WDBJ7 has been unable to get a comment from Gray.

