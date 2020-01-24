Former MRRJ official accused of making inmate work on personal property

A former superintendent of Middle River Regional Jail is accused of making an inmate work on his property.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday, January 23, that a Staunton grand jury had indicted 58-year-old Jack Lee Junior on 34 counts of prisoners work on own property, two forgery charges, as well as one count of obtaining money under false pretense.

The investigation began back on November 20, 2018, and included federal agents working with commonwealth’s attorneys in both Augusta County and Staunton.

The sheriff’s office says Lee was arrested Wednesday, January 22, and has been released on bond.

01/23/2020 Release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office:

On 20 November 2018, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into allegations that former Middle River Regional Jail Superintendent Jack Lee misused his authority.

At the outset, the complex investigation appeared to be multi-jurisdictional, prompting commonwealth’s attorneys from Augusta County and Staunton to request assistance from federal authorities. Federal special agents cooperated in the investigation led by Augusta County Investigators.

At the conclusion of the lengthy investigation, the case was presented to a Staunton grand jury on 21 January 2020. Lee was indicted for 34 misdemeanor counts (53.1-130) related to violations involving him having a prisoner work on his property. Additionally, the grand jury indicted Lee for two felony counts of forging and uttering documents, and one felony count of false pretense.

The Staunton Police Department arrested Lee on 22 January 2020; he was released on bond.

