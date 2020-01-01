Former NBA commissioner David Stern dies at age 77

According to ESPN, longtime NBA commissioner, David Stern, has died at the age of 77.

Stern spent 30 years as the NBA's longest-serving commissioner and oversaw its growth into a global power.

The Associated Press reported that the NBA said Stern died Wednesday after suffering a brain hemorrhage Dec. 12

Stern had been involved with the NBA for nearly two decades before becoming commissioner in 1984. By the time he left, a league that had struggled for a foothold had grown into a more than $5 billion a year industry.

According to the initial information from ESPN, Stern had been in the hospital since December 17 after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.