Former Tech coach Beamer among High School Hall of Fame inductees

The Virginia High School Hall of Fame has announced its 14 newest members, to be honored at a dinner in April, includng Frank Beamer, who went on to a winning career as Virginia Tech's football coach.

The inductees have "made outstanding contributions to high school athletic and activity programs," according to the Hall of Fame organization, which is sponsored by the Virginia High School League.

The Class of 2020 includes eight athletes:

Frank Beamer – Hillsville

Barney Cobb – John Marshall

Wheeler Hughes – Dunbar

Leroy Keyes – G. W. Carver

Jeff King – Pulaski County

Cora Jackson‐Robinson – Essex

Tara Sheets – Gate City

Jasmine Thomas – Oakton

Three coaches are also being inducted, including Gregg Conner from Powhatan, Darnell Dozier from Princess Anne and Jim Larkin from Chancellor, and three contributors, Charlie Cloe of Central Virginia Football Officials, Tom Dolan from Jamestown HS/VHSL and Valerie Kibler from Harrisonburg.

The 31st Annual Hall of Fame induction dinner is Sunday, April 26, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Charlottesville. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online here.

The Hall is "dedicated to preserving the rich heritage of outstanding achievements by students and adults in sports and activities within Virginia’s public high schools," according to Hall officials.

Athletes are eligible for consideration 10 years after completion of their high school careers and are judged primarily for their achievements in interscholastic sports.

Coaches are eligible after 15 years of experience or upon retirement and are judged on the merits of their achievements at the high school level.

Contributors are professionals who have rendered significant

services in some other capacity such as administration, academic activities, officiating, media or sports medicine.

The Hall of Fame's biography for Beamer reads as follows:

A three‐sport athlete at Hillsville High School, Frank Beamer led the Indians at quarterback his junior and senior years; tossing 43 touchdowns in a time when the forward pass was rarely utilized, and amassed over 3,000 yards through the air.

In 1964 Frank led the team to an 8‐2 record, narrowly missing a berth to the state tournament, falling to rival Blacksburg. That season remains one of the most successful in Carroll County regular season history. Beamer was named all‐state and all‐south his senior year. His tough and gritty play caught the eye of Virginia Tech’s Coach, Jerry Claiborne, who recruited Beamer as a Defensive Back.

An assistant football coach at Radford High School from 1969‐71, Beamer was not long to stay in the high school ranks, and in 1972 began a long and storied career in the college game. First at The University of Maryland, then on to stops at the Citadel and Murray State, before being named the head coach of his alma mater following the 1986 season.

Before retiring in 2015, Beamer’s 238‐121‐2 record over 29 years at Virginia Tech made him the winningest football coach in school

history, and the winningest active and longest tenured coach in FBS at the time of his retirement. His Hokie teams won three Big East, and four ACC titles during his tenure, played in bowl games from 1993‐2015, and played for the national championship in 2000 in the Sugar Bowl vs Florida State.

Beamer is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, the Virginia Tech and Murray State Halls of Fame, The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, and was the consensus National Coach of the Year for the 1999 season.

