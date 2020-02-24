Former U of Texas tennis coach gets 6 months in college scam

The former men's tennis coach at the University of Texas at Austin has been sentenced to six months in prison for taking a $100,000 bribe as part of a sweeping college admissions scam.

Michael Center pleaded guilty last year to participating in the bribery scheme, in which prosecutors say parents paid huge sums to get their kids into elite universities. Center cried as he apologized in court to his family and friends and pleaded with the judge not to send him to prison.

The judge said Center's actions undermined the public's confidence in the college admissions process.