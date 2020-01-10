Former Virginia Tech player Michael Vick is focus of upcoming ESPN documentary

Controversial former NFL quarterback Michael Vick, who went to high school in Newport News and played for Virginia Tech, is the focus of an upcoming documentary on ESPN.

"30 for 30: Vick" premieres January 30, with the second half a week later.

In the NFL, Vick played for the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.

Between the two teams, Vick pleaded guilty to being involved in a dogfighting ring, spending 21 months in federal prison.

He retired from professional football in 2017.

