Fort Chiswell Exxon station donates sales to rescue squads

One hometown gas station has gone above and beyond to help give back to the community.

The Fort Chiswell Exxon Station donated a portion of its sales from April and May to the Rural Retreat and Lead Mines rescue squads. For every dollar of gasoline sold, five cents went toward the cause.

These are two agencies who rely heavily on fundraising to function.

“It came out of nowhere, we were not expecting their generosity, said Wythe County Grant Coordinator Jeremy Farley. “This money goes a long ways in supplementing what they would have normally been receiving had it been a normal year. This was a huge blessing to us just having them step up.”

On Thursday, the rescue squads were presented a check for $5,855.40 from the station.

“The community has given us a lot so we feel like it’s important to give it back to the community and be part of it as well,” said Exxon Fort Chiswell Owner Dharmendra Patel.

The station’s owner says they plan to the same thing at their stations in Botetourt County as well.

