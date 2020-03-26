Foster Fuels employees lend a hand to Meals on Wheels in Lynchburg

Employees from Foster Fuels and other Lynchburg area businesses are lending a hand to Meals on Wheels.

Hot and cold meals are packed into cars and delivered to Lynchburg area residents in need.

"For some of these people, it could be the only meal that they get in a day," Tim Spicer, Vice President of Propane Operations for Foster Fuels, said.

And these days, a meal can be even harder than usual to get.

"The people we serve are homebound all the time, but during a crisis like this, it really is challenging on them, because a lot of times if they do have family or other support, they're not able to help either," Kris Shabestar, Executive Director for Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg, said.

So with a greater need for food, Meals on Wheels needs more volunteers to get their meals to the people. That's why the company Foster Fuels stepped up.

"We could spare a few people to help out within the community," Spicer said.

The company provided two cars and two drivers to help out this week, and three employees will volunteer next week.

For Foster Fuels Sales Representative Frances Cashwell, it wasn't her average workday.

"No, it really isn't. We need more people to be able to step up to the plate and be able to come together and help with these organizations," Cashwell said.

"Somebody has to do it and not only are we honored that we have the ability to do it, but it's the right thing to do, taking care of each other," Spicer added.

And their help goes a long way, since Meals on Wheels added 32 new people to their routes this month alone.

"Having volunteers and company step up has just been a lifesaver to us," Shabestar said.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.