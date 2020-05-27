Foundation awards 81 scholarships to NRV seniors

Eighty-one high school seniors in the New River Valley have been awarded scholarships to support them in their future endeavors.

The scholarships were presented by the Community Foundation of the New River Valley. Donors set the exact criteria and give the money through endowments.

This year, $108,708 was given to those who meet the criteria. It was a record breaking year for the foundation in number of scholarships available and money awarded.

“This year in particular is really meaningful because we know that it’s been tough over the past couple of months for everyone, but particularly for high school seniors who are missing some really critical moments and celebrations of their success,” said Executive Director Jessica Wirgau.

Scholarships range from $500 to $3,500.

The foundation started the program in 2002 with only one scholarship of $500. The program has exponentially grown since then.

