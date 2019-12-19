Advertisement

Foundation creates NRV Food Directory to fight hunger

(WDBJ)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Dec. 18, 2019 at 10:00 PM EST
A local foundation has created a first-of-its-kind food directory to help bring together organizations who work to fight hunger in the New River Valley.

The ‘N-R-V Food Directory’ was just released this week as a reference for people who struggle with food insecurity in our community. This way, they can know all of their options.

Many programs are run by volunteers, who are working hard just to get food to people in need, so the Community Foundation of the New River Valley has been working to compile this directory for them.

“They don’t always have the energy or the ability to reach out to other organizations, and that’s where the community foundation comes in,” said Executive Director Jessica Wirgau. "Our role is to try to support these non-profits and to try to build their capacity to do this kind of work.”

The directory lists over 60 organizations and is available online. Paper copies will also be distributed to organizations throughout the NRV where people already go to access other community services.

You can view the directory here:

cfnrv.org/wp-content/uploads/NRV-Food-Assistance-Directory-Print-10.15.19.pdf”> https://cfnrv.org/wp-content/uploads/NRV-Food-Assistance-Directory-Print-10.15.19.pdf.

