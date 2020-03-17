Four Brooklyn Nets players test positive for coronavirus

The NBA's Brooklyn Nets say four of their players are being isolated and treated by team physicians after testing positive for the coronavirus.

According to a team statement, three of the players show no symptoms. The team says they are notifying anybody who may have had known contact with the patients, including recent opponents.

All members of the group of people who travel with the team are asked to stay in isolation and keep constant contact with team medical staff.

