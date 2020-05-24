Four individuals, dog rescued floating in James River

A swift water team rescued a group of people water tubing down the James River Sunday in Buchanan.

Courtesy Phil Lane

Crews were called out to the river at 4:44 p.m. near the Springwood area for reports of four people and a dog unable to get back to shore, according to Botetourt County Fire & EMS Chief Jason Ferguson

The group had tried to go water tubing, but the river was still swollen from flooding this past week, making conditions dangerous, Ferguson said.

The group was stranded among the trees when the county’s swift water team found them and brought them back to shore.

