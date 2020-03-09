Fourth and fifth presumptive positive cases of coronavirus confirmed in Virginia

Two additional unrelated presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus have been announced by the Virginia Department of Health.

According to a press release, one person in Fairfax is a household contact of another person who had already been identified as a presumptive case. The other individual is a resident of Spotsylvania County.

The fourth case belongs to the spouse of the patient who tested positive on March 7. She had been on the same Nile River cruise as her husband and was asked to self-quarantine, stay home and avoid contact with others, to which she has practiced. After showing signs of minor respiratory illness symptoms, the Health Department deemed it warranted to retrieve samples for tests.

Testing was done at the Virginia state laboratory. She was hospitalized while tests were being performed, and is currently doing well, according to the release from the Virginia Department of Health.

The fifth presumptive carrier is in their 50's and lives in Spotsylvania County. The individual requested medical attention after coming down with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. The patient is under the care of a physician and is in stable condition. Testing was performed by the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services (DCLS) in Virginia.

Both cases currently await confirmation from the CDC.

Visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/ or http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/surveillance-and-investigation/novel-coronavirus/ for more information regarding combatting the coronavirus. The Virginia Department of Health can also be reached through their specifically opened public information line at 877-ASK-VDH3.

