Franklin County Humane Society breaks personal adoption record

Franklin County's Humane Society believes they've broken a record by mending more than a few lives. They're hoping you can help break the record again!

In the open kennels outside the Franklin County Humane Society, it is far quieter than usual.

"It is!" Animal caregiver Christina Thienemann confirmed.

There are just a few barks here and there in place of the usual cacophony that would otherwise dominate the microphone.

"There's no way we'd be able to do this normally," she said of our recorded interview.

That's because the humane society has done something they've never been able to achieve before. For the first time, the number of adoptable dogs is down to the single digits with just nine dogs here as of Thursday afternoon.

"And just getting to erase their names from the board is so much fun," Thienemann said. "Because you're just going through like adopted, adopted!"

Staff members have been working even through the holidays to get these animals a loving home. For them, it's less of an obligation and more of a calling.

"You just want to be able to help them, and you don't know how obviously," she said. "Because a shelter can be a scary place sometimes."

And that's why, even after breaking a record, there's work to be done.

The humane society wants to lower that number with more adoptions, just in time for the new year.

There are all kinds of personalities here, each with a story of their own, waiting for good news of their own.

