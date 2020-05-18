Franklin County Libraries restarts curbside pick-up

Book lovers in Franklin County will be able to restock their stash now that the library system is offering curbside pick-up.

Franklin County Libraries paused its book rentals for several weeks during the pandemic, but it's now making the resources available at both its Rocky Mount and Westlake locations.

The book requests will be gathered and placed outside for a contactless delivery.

"It does create a sort of a sense of normalcy. People are used to having library books and now you can have them again. And I think that especially nowadays is especially important for people," Library Director Alison Barry said.

Librarians are being cautious about spreading the virus and say they will be quarantining all returned items for three days before putting them back in rotation.

Late fees have been waived since March and will continue to be waived until the library can resume normal operations.

