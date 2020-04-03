Franklin County Public Safety creates videos showcasing safety measures

There's an unlimited amount of things you can click on.

But if you're at all concerned about how those on the front lines are staying safe, Franklin County Public Safety has a few videos they hope you choose to play.

"It was just the right thing to do, you know our social distancing, but we still need to train, training is one of the most important aspects in our jobs, so we decided to start doing the videos," said Captain Patrick Meeks.

One of the videos covers how a leaf blower of sorts is filled with disinfectant and being used in the Franklin County ambulances. Another goes over fire truck safety and a third on personal protective equipment, and how to properly wear it.

The videos are detailed, but that attention to detail is what Captain Meeks says is keeping their guys on the job.

"Right now one of the biggest combats of this virus is staying healthy, staying clean, staying virus-free," said Meeks.

As directions from the governor and state leaders evolve, so will the response from Franklin County.

But in the meantime, Meeks hopes the information helps, both residents' peace of mind and other departments.

