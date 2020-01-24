Franklin County Public Safety crews battle three overnight fires

Crews from Franklin County Public Safety and other area volunteer fire departments spent the early morning putting out several fires--all in different areas of the county.

Three fires in less than 4 hour hours--that's what Franklin County fire crews had to deal with overnight. But the Deputy Chief Fire Marshall tells WDBJ7, no injuries were reported.

"There's a saying in the fire service that it always comes in threes, and this morning was a true example of that," Jay Mason, Deputy Chief Fire Marshall for Franklin County Public Safety, said.

It all started shortly after midnight when the first call came in. Crews were dispatched to OmniSource in Rocky Mount to tackle a blaze inside the recycling center that processes and shreds cars.

"Crews were able to extinguish that fire in approximately an hour and a half, had it under control. Damage assessments are still being done by the facility, it's not a total loss, but there was significant damage inside the structure," Mason explained.

But the hard work wasn't even close to being over. Around 3 a.m., crews were then called the Glade Hill area to put out a fire at a single wide mobile home.

"It was a fire contained to a bedroom, was the area of origin, was able to extinguish that and there was no significant damage to the structure," Mason said.

Just an hour later at around 4 a.m., there was another residential structure fire in the Union Hall area. Fortunately, the family wasn't home, but the house is a total loss.

"Very unusual to have three within basically a 4 hour period," Mason said.

It took the efforts of both Franklin County Public Safety and many volunteers from local fire departments to battle these fires.

"A lot of manpower, a lot of hours were stamped between midnight and 6 a.m. this morning. Everybody went home, and everybody got home safe, there were no injuries reported in any of the fires last night, civilian injuries or firefighter injuries, so that's always good," Mason said.

