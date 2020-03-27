Franklin County School Board suspends superintendent search

The Franklin County School Board announced Friday it will suspend its search for a new Superintendent of Schools.

The board began its search following Dr. W. Mark Church’s retirement letter in December.

The recent school closures and uncertainties of the future with the COVID-19 pandemic factored into the decision to suspend the search.

"As a board, the decision to suspend our search for a superintendent was made to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the hiring process," said School Board Chair Julie Nix. "We want to hire the best possible candidate for Franklin County Schools, and the Board feels that our ability to do that is significantly hindered in this current environment."

The School Board asked Dr. Church to stay in his current position as Division Superintendent and delay his retirement until the end of 2020.

"For continuity and consistency, particularly in these stressful times, the Board felt that the best course of action for our school community would be to ask Dr. Church to remain as Superintendent in Franklin County Public Schools," Nix said.

The goal is to resume the superintendent search in the summer of 2020.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.