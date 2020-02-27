Franklin County community members train to respond to tragedy

When tragedy strikes, from the mass shootings at Virginia Tech and in Virginia Beach to even more recently in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, anyone’s first instinct is to panic.

But law enforcement across the Commonwealth is hoping to change that.

“We’ve learned over the past 20 years, we’ve learned hard lessons from all of these active attacks, that we really need to educate our civilian population,” said Randy Campbell, an Instructor with the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies across the state are teaming up with the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services to teach community members how to defend themselves during an active shooter situation and protect the lives of others.

“Not only is it just the active response to the attack, but then it’s after that’s over, there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done, and being that we are so rural, it’s important for us to have the assistance to help save lives if that’s what it’s coming down to,” said Capt. Erik Mollin with the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office.

In this free course, they are teaching the CRASE -- or Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events – method developed by Texas State University.

On top of learning how to avoid the incident or defend themselves if they can’t avoid it, attendees also learn how to pack wounds and apply tourniquets to help save lives before first responders arrive.

“We’re teaching people from every walk, every demographic, how to stop the bleed, how to put on tourniquets, because if we can stop the bleed, we’re going to save your life,” said Campbell.

