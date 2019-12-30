Franklin County deputy honored; school donates to FSCO charity

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is involved in some holiday community cheer.

Last week, the Boones Mill Elementary School “Coffee Trough” collected $100 and donated the money to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office charity, Operation Christmas Tree.

The Coffee Trough is a student-run small business in which coffee and snacks are sold to staff members, and the money earned is donated to charitable organizations.

Also, Franklin County Deputy Davonte Taylor has been recognized by WoodmenLife for outstanding achievement.

