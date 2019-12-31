Franklin County deputy sheriff grants Christmas wish

For the past four years, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office has partnered with Franklin County Public Schools Education Foundation (FCPSEF) to put on Operation Christmas Tree, a program that helps needy families throughout the county.

Operation Christmas Tree allows people to pre-order Frasier Fir trees for the holidays, and all proceeds go toward helping families with food, clothing and gifts.

This year, one little girl wanted a different kind of present: She wanted an deputy sheriff to show up in a cruiser to visit with her.

Just before Christmas, Franklin County Deputy Sheriff Morgan Funck turned the little girl's wish into reality.

Funck stopped by the family's home - cool cruiser in tow - to visit with the girl, along with the other children in the home.

"Their faces told the story. They were all so excited to see me when I arrived. I may have been as excited as they were." Deputy Funck said with a grin. "I had them get in my cruiser, turned on the blue lights. I talked about the car's equipment and what I carried on my duty belt. We had a wonderful stay."

