Franklin County first responders faced busy weekend

The Boones Mill Brush fire was just one part of a busy day for Franklin County first responders.

They spent Sunday with other agencies, searching for a missing man. They also responded to multiple calls and structure fires, including one that took place in the Union Hall area. There, crews extinguished a fully involved fire at a detached storage building.

First responders also helped a person get safely out of a vehicle that crashed into a tree in Boones Mill.

"Yesterday was an exceptional day with the volunteers and career staff and all the resources that were available, everyone came together, worked diligently together, a lot of the crews went home very tired last night," Jay Mason, Deputy Chief and Fire Marshal for Franklin County Public Safety, said.

These crews are back out working again Monday.