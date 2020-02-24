Franklin County first responders talk about the efforts that went in to containing Sunday's brush fire

In Franklin County, a brush fire is now contained after first responders worked in dangerous conditions Sunday to contain it.

around 30 acres of steep terrain were burning most of Sunday in the Boones Mill Area of Franklin County off of Dillons Mill Road.

"The wind picked up yesterday afternoon which I think contributed to the spread of fire and then with the rise of humidity, it hindered the efforts being able to contain the fire," Jay Mason, Deputy Chief and Fire Marshal for Franklin County Public Safety, said.

That's why Mason says it took crews 12 hours to contain it.

"The call came in at 12:19 and the Forestry Department left the scene last night just before midnight," he said.

Public Safety tackled the fire with the Boones Mill Fire Department, Callaway Fire Department, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, and the Virginia Department of Forestry.

"The Forestry Department has been back today just checking the perimeters, making sure the fire has not gotten out of the fire line that was established last night," Mason said

The fire is now completely contained but a few spots are still burning. Crews relied on bulldozers for a successful outcome.

"They're able to cut a fire line around the perimeter of the fire line, and then basically, essentially the fire will burn to the fire line and without any other winds that would enable the fire to cross the fire line, then at that point, the fire is contained," Mason explained

Mason says the toughest part of Sunday was getting to the fire.

"We were able to access it through access roads that had been established that was very steep and very mountainous," he said.

There was no property loss and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.