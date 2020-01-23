Franklin County roundabout concept presented to public at Thursday meeting

The concept for one of the first roundabouts in Franklin County will be presented to the public Thursday night

Rendering courtesy VDOT

It's at an intersection that's been a sore spot for years -- where Hardy Road meets Route 122. It's a road traveled by commuters, buses, and semis.

"Some fatal crashes have occured in this intersection."

VDOT spokesperson Jason Bond explains his department is looking into adding a roundabout to improve safety along this road.

"Roundabouts offer many benefits over traditional signalized intersections," he says.

He says roundabouts move traffic more efficiently, are safer than regular intersections, and are more cost-effective.

"Over time you're not paying for the cost of powering the signal and they're a little bit easier to maintain."

This is the second the roundabout in Franklin County that VDOT has proposed, and Bond says he's familiar with people's concerns.

"Certainly, roundabouts are a different traffic pattern and they are relatively new for our area. They certainly present concerns for peoople when they have to make a new change in how they drive. But roundabouts are fairly intuitive."

But anyone with concerns is invited to Thursday night's meeting to discuss the proposal.

"The plan is to go and request additional funds to move forward with the change and scope of the project. And we hope to receive those funds and move forward with the design process and get this project through to construction," Bond says.

The meeting will be at Burnt Chimney Elementary School from 5 to 7 p.m January 23, 2020.