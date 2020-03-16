Franklin deputies have two confessions to weekend homicides

While public officials are keeping a close eye on the spread of the Coronavirus, deputies in Franklin County have also spent this weekend investigating two homicides.

Deputies say that in both cases, the person who pulled the trigger was the person who called 9-1-1. They were two separate shootings, but so far deputies have only arrested one person.

The first happened Saturday, along Greenway Road in Glade Hill.

Deputies say around 7:30 pm, Jon-Matthew Sheffield, 35, was shot and killed. While they've shared few details about what happened, deputies said Monday the person who shot him called for help and has been cooperative.

Deputies are consulting with the Commonwealth's Attorney to see if it was an act of self defense or if the person who confessed will be charged.

Then, just a day later, deputies were called to a home off of Virgil Goode Highway in Rocky Mount around 3:30 p.m.

The caller was Gregory Kendrick.

According to court records obtained by WDBJ7, Kendrick told deputies that he got a shotgun, loaded it and killed his sleeping roommate Denny Smith.

The documents also say Kendrick was living here rent-free in exchange for helping to care for Smith. Both men are in their 50s.

A neighbor who identified himself as Smith's father declined to go on camera. But he told WDBJ7 the two had known each other since they were children. His son Denny Smith was not able to walk, which is why Kendrick was helping him. Smith leaves behind two children.

Kendrick has been cooperating with deputies and has been charged with second degree murder.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.