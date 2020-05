The Virginia Department of Health has announced it is opening a free coronavirus testting site in Lexington Friday, May 29.

Tests will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

No insurance or appointment is needed.

Testing will be held at 600 Waddell Street Lexington, Virginia 24450 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.