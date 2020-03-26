Free flowers lift spirits in Rocky Mount

A distillery in Rocky Mount found a way to lift the spirits of its neighbors.

Using recycled bottles from its tasting room, and flowers from Wild Hare Farms, Twin Creeks Distillery served up free arrangements to anyone who stopped by Thursday afternoon.

And many people did.

"I'm really excited to put it on our table," said Megan Owens, "we're going to play games tonight."

"I think it's great, you know. Everybody can use some beautiful flowers," added Brett Young.

Joni Bowman is the Tasting Room Manager.

"We have a lot of used bottles that we washed up," she told us, "and we just thought it would be a thing to uplift the community."

Twin Creeks Distillery is also using its alcohol to produce hand sanitizer, which it plans to share with organizations and individuals in the area who need it.

