Friendship Health & Rehab reports non-direct care employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Friendship Health and Rehabilitation Center (FHRC) on Hershberger Road in Roanoke learned Friday that a non-direct care employee of theirs has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a statement from the facility, the staff member is self-quarantined and the Roanoke County Health Department was alerted right away after Friendship was made aware. Reviews of potential contacts, and tests of other employees or residents are being explored under guidance of health department officials.

Coronavirus updates for the facility can be received by visiting https://www.friendship.us/ or by calling 540-265-2101.

