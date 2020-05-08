Friendship Manor holds "Mother's Day Parade" for residents

Mother's Day is this Sunday!

And to celebrate, Friendship Manor in Roanoke held a "Mother's Day Parade" Friday for its residents to help lift their spirits.

There might have been a lack of hugs at the parade, but there definitely wasn't a lack of love

"Thanks for taking care of our moms!"

Families of the residents at both Friendship Manor Rehab and Health and their Assisted Living Facility all lined up outside with signs to their families many saying "I love you and I miss you", and others saying "I hope you're okay".

"We miss her, and I know they all miss us a whole lot".

Jim Shaeffer, his wife, and kids piled in the car to show his great grandmother how much she is missed and loved, not just on Mother's Day, but every day.

"Things like this are really big for them and we knew that some of them had been feeling blue and things like this could really bring morale up around here", said Shaeffer.

His daughter added "Me and her love playing UNO together so yeah, I'm looking forward to playing that with her again".

Marketing Director for Friendship Manor, Stephanie Landes says the love and support not only shown by the families but the staff has been overwhelming.

"It just takes a village and we're all banding together to get through this time" , said Landes.

Hoping they'll be back playing UNO together real soon.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.