From Pitt to ’1917,′ what to anticipate at Sunday’s Oscars

Oscar statues stand off of Hollywood Boulevard in preparation for Sunday's 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Updated: Sun 7:54 AM, Feb 09, 2020

(AP) – It’s time for the Oscars.

This year’s ceremony arrives earlier than it has in decades, a move that may boost ratings and mirrors the frenetic pace of one of the best picture front-runners, “1917.”

The World War I epic has won several key awards that forecast it being named the year’s best film, but the social satire “Parasite” has emerged as another favorite.

A best picture win for the South Korean film would make history, as it would become the first non-English film to take home the Oscars’ top honor.

The ceremony begins Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific and will be broadcast live on ABC.

