World records are still being set even with many sports on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Guinness World Records holds a weekly online challenge that gives anyone a chance to be crowned the world’s best. The longtime keeper of intriguing records features categories such as the fastest to put on socks, most leapfrogs over another person or using fancy footwork to juggle a roll of toilet paper.

Guinness also has a database with more than 50,000 unique records.