Frosted Key Lime joins the Chick-fil-a menu starting March 18th

Chick-fil-a is welcoming a new treat into the mix just in time for spring, the Frosted Key Lime!

The drink will be available starting Monday, March 18th through Saturday, May 25th.

the drink is described as “a hand-spun combination of vanilla IceDream®, Lemonade (or Diet Lemonade) and a natural, sugar-free lime flavoring made from a blend of key limes, kaffir limes and Persian limes.”

It’s available in small and large servings with prices starting at $3.39. A small has 350 calories (with regular Lemonade) or 280 calories (with Diet Lemonade) – fewer calories than a milkshake.