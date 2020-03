The restaurant and smoothie bar, Fruitions, has announced via their Facebook page that they will be shutting down.

The post points to a drop in revenue that has reached a level where they cannot combat their losses. Fruitions cites the lack of timeline for Roanoke College students to return, along with the "continued uncertainty" with the college's plan for their space as contributing factors as well.

