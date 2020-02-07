Fuel spills into Danville floodwaters

Virginia Emergency Management is monitoring the site of a Danville auto shop, where fuel from a diesel tank spilled into floodwaters Friday.

WDBJ7 photo

Crews spent Friday morning surveying the area on River Street, where a tank had been lifted off the ground as water rose, spilling its contents into the water.

The Danville Regional Hazmat Team has put barriers around the tank and an oil drum to try to contain the contamination.

Further cleanup will have to wait until water has receded, but as water is still rising, there is no specific timetable for that.

