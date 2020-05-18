Fun Times Party Warehouse booming with business as graduations move online

Graduations may have been moved online, but that doesn't mean less business for Fun Times Party Warehouse in Salem. Many folks are choosing to have smaller, family-only graduation parties. So people have been stopping by Fun Times to get graduation balloons, and other goodies.

The store manager, Jenny Jannetti, says they've lost some business since the schools themselves are no longer coming by for supplies. But she says business has still been booming for them these past few weeks.

"Being a family owned store, we don't have as much support from like a corporate office as other stores could have, so having the community wanting to come here and shop with us means the world to us, Jannetti said.

Fun Times does both pick-ups and deliveries.