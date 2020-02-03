Funding sought to build passing lanes on Route 501 in Campbell County

Campbell County leaders are pushing to fund a highway project that's been in the works for years.

WDBJ7 photo

State money is being sought to build passing lanes on Route 501 between Gladys and Brookneal. The idea has been discussed for more than a decade.

A third lane would be added to around two miles each of north and southbound 501, allowing drivers to safely pass slower vehicles.

"There's a lot of frustration built up by drivers that are held up by other traffic. Sometimes they don't think properly and they pass in areas where there are no passing lanes," explained Campbell County economic development director Mike Davidson, who has advocated for improvements to the highway as a member of the Route 501 coalition.

"Providing (drivers) an area where they can get around slower traffic is going to make that corridor much, much safer in the future," Davidson said.

Money to build the passing lanes will be sought through the state's "Smart Scale" process.

A similar project to build passing lanes along Route 501 in Halifax County is already funded. Construction there is set to begin in October.

