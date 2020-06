A fundraiser to help reopen Roanoke city pools this summer and keep them open for next summer has exceeded its goal.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and budgetary constraints, public pools were slated to remain closed this year and next year.

But, Frank Cotter and John Fishwick started a campaign that has now raised more than $50,000.

The city doesn't plan to reopen its pools until phase three of Virginia’s reopening at the earliest.

