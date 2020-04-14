Future of Central Virginia Training Center uncertain

There aren't currently any plans to use the Central Virginia Training Center as a COVID-19 facility.

State officials say if it becomes a need, they'll assess the viability of the property for that purpose.

In the meantime, an environmental remediation study is going on.

After that study and other administrative tasks are complete, the Department of General Services will oversee the property and determine the future use of that land.

The last patient transferred out of CVTC on April 2.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.