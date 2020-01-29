Future technology park continues to be a controversy

Hay bales sit quietly over 400 acres of land.

They're on the Roanoke County Center for Research and Technology, one of many technology parks in the region. But it's not the only one.

"Sometimes I think they develop these new sites as a cover-up for the failure they've had to bring development and economic development to the sites they already have," said Keith Moore, a Roanoke County resident.

Moore has been against the Wood Haven project since the beginning because no companies have pledged to go into the new site.

However, those who are for the project say the land must be prepared before the businesses come.

"Most businesses are not going to wait while you prepare real estate. In fact, none of them are going to. To be competitive you have to have prepared real estate. So, this is a long-term investment," said John Hull, Western Virginia Regional Industrial Facility Authority Executive Director.

But Moore continues to point to the lot 14 miles away as enough of a reason to oppose the project.

"Without being able to fill that site, what makes us think that they'll be able to fill this site?" said Moore.

However, despite the work that continues, Hull wants to make an assurance.

"We are marketing this region and its real estate actively, currently, and will continue to do so," said Hull.

With utilities being put in by the day and more work to come, neighbors like Moore want to make a statement.

"It's always been the position of the residents of this area that this is not a good location for an industrial park. Our opinion of that hasn't changed," said Moore.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.