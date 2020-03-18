Future uncertain for many small businesses in wake of coronavirus, leaders hoping to help

The coronavirus outbreak has sent many locally-owned businesses reeling.

For places normally booming, like Dynamic Gymnastics, the lights are now off. "That feeling is sad," said owner Samantha Sloan.

Samantha and Brandon Slaon opened the gym seven years ago as a passion to see young people fulfill their potential. "Some kids are here 20 plus a week, they're here with us than their own families," Samantha said.

The couple employs about 25 people in the area. Just months ago, they expanded into a new location and now their future is uncertain.

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance is trying to help. "The life blood of the American economy is small businesses," explained Christine Kennedy, COO of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance.

On Wednesday, the alliance hosted a webinar.

The goal was to get information on how to recover in the hands of small businesses. "You know we're on the phone, we're urging our legislators to vote for that bailout package, the Family First bailout package," Kennedy said.

At a press briefing, Governor Ralph Northam announced the state will be requesting help from the Federal Small Business Administration.

It will allow all small businesses to apply for a loan. "These loans can be up to 2 million dollars and are low interest," Northam said.

The hope of getting additional aid from the Federal Government is to help keep small businesses afloat. "This business is our livelihood, it's everything we've put our live savings into, its everything we've asked loans from family members from big commercial loans and to know who knows how long this pandemic will last, we may never be able to open our doors, said Brandon.

For now, workers can apply for unemployment, bypassing the two-week waiting period.