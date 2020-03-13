GRAPHIC: Calif. police officer caught on camera kicking suspect in head

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KMAX/KVOR/CNN) - A California police officer has been fired after officials say he used “excessive force” on a suspect.

GRAPHIC: A California police department released camera footage of officer Bryan Schmidt kicking a robbery suspect in the head while responding to a 911 call last June. (Source: KMAX/KOVR/CNN)

Warning: The video includes content that may be disturbing to some viewers.

The Elk Grove Police Department released camera footage of officer Bryan Schmidt kicking a robbery suspect in the head while responding to a 911 call last June.

“It’s an excessive force, a force that in unreasonable,” Chief Timothy Albright of Elk Grove police said.

An internal investigation found the suspect, identified as Juan Mendoza, was complying with the officer’s orders at gunpoint to lay down on the ground and show his hands.

“We have to evaluate what was the level of resistance that called for the level of force, and in this case, those didn’t balance,” Albright said and reported the kick was not within department policy.

Mendoza was hospitalized after the incident with a life-threatening brain injury, according to his attorney Mark Merin. Elk Grove settled with Mendoza out of court, paying him $100,000.

“The guy was defenseless on the ground, to come and just bang him in the head with a boot? I mean that’s just absolutely unjustified,” Merin said.

Schmidt, who had been with the department for four years, was fired. His supervisor resigned after he faced discipline for not reporting the use of force.

It’s conduct Albright says he won’t tolerate in his department.

“That’s not who we are, that’s not who we desire to be. And I think we demonstrate who we are through what we’ve done,” he said.

An outside agency is investigating whether criminal charges should be filed against Schmidt.

