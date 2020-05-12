Galax Fiddlers' Convention, Fincastle fireworks canceled over COVID-19 concerns

The 2020 Old Fiddlers Convention sponsored by the Galax Moose Lodge #733 has been canceled because of concerns over COVID-19.

Organizers say they believe this is in the best interest of everyone connected to the event, including workers, other civic organizations who help with the event, musicians, spectators, vendors, and all parties who participate.

This is only the second time in the event's 85-year history it's been canceled; the first time was during World War II because of limitations on travel.

Organizers say there are too many logistics to wait any longer to make a decision at a later date. The date for 2021 is set for August 9–14.

Also canceled is the 2020 4th of July fireworks show in the town of Fincastle.

The town says it's "due to the COVID-19 health crisis and uncertainty of safety measures that will be in place during that time."

